The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids here today morning at around 20 locations on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides. Several Hawala operators & drug peddlers were associated with Dawood & NIA had registered a case in this regard in February.

The raids are being done in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

