J&K: Traffic suspended after IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Jammu Kashmir IED recovered : A major tragedy was averted on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Saturday after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered. Security officials were quick to take prompt action. IED was recovered in the Puthkah area of Sopore.

Traffic was suspended after the suspicious object was located in the Sangrama stretch of the highway.

"The IED was recovered in Putkha area of Sangrama in Baramulla district by 5 Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police. Efforts are on to defuse the IED," the police said.

Back on Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district last night after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around. Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area.

According to news agency ANI, security personnel were immediately deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area.

