J&K: One Hizb terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, operation underway

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: At least one terrorist from the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation took place in the Khandipora area of the district. Security officials are on the job and the encounter is still underway.

The encounter had started in the wee hours of Saturday. The Kashmir Zone Police informed of one terrorist being neutralized.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla, informed the police officials on Friday.

"Acting promptly on specific information, Police along with Army arrested 2 active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorized terrorist) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," stated an official release.

Incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including 2 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds of cartrideges, and 2 magazines were recovered from their possession.

