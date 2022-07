Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Army soldier martyred, 3 others injured in case of fratricide in Poonch

Jammu Kashmir Army soldier martyred: An Army soldier was martyred and 3 others were injured, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday morning, in case of fratricide. The incident took place in the 156 Territorial Army battalion, based in the Surankote area.

The soldier who opened fire at his fellow soldiers is also among those injured. A detailed probe has been ordered into the case, said Army sources.

Further details awaited.

Latest India News