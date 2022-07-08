Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed, jawan martyred as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Army personnel keep vigil as a convoy of the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2022 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir, in Jammu, Wednesday, June 28, 2022.

Highlights An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC

The infiltration bid was held in Jammu and Kahmir's Kupwara district on Friday (July 8)

Army soldiers noticed suspicious movement in Tangdhar sector of LoC in Kupwara district today

Jammu and Kashmir news updates : An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kahmir's Kupwara district on Friday (July 8).

Defence sources said alert Army soldiers noticed a suspicious movement in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district this morning.

"When the intruding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the troops who retaliated the fire. A terrorist was killed while the infiltration attempt was foiled.

"One Army jawan also lost life in this operation. Searches are on in the area", the sources said.

