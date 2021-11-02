Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
J&K administration sacks deputy superintendent of jails, school principal for alleged terror links

The government has terminated their services by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is conducted before sacking.

Devendra Parashar
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 18:56 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday sacked a deputy superintendent of jails and a government school principal for having alleged terror links, officials said.

The government has terminated their services by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is conducted before sacking.

Feroz Ahmad Lone of the Prisons Department and Javid Ahmad Shah, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Bijbehara, have been terminated from service for allegedly actively working with terrorist outfits, they said.

 

