J&K: LeT terrorist who lobbed grenade, killed two non-local labourers, held in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist associated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested on Monday by the Shopian police. Officials said the terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen and had lobbed a grenade in Shopian, killing two labourers.

The labourers, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP were gravely injured and were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed.

"The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the investigation", ADGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar.

Earlier this month, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked terrorists were killed during an encounter in Anantnag.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

"Two local categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in the encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Earlier, one terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag the police said.

In another incident, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district, police said.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

In the first encounter that broke in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

(With inputs from ANI)

