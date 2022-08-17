J&K: Terrorists lob grenades at security forces amid search operation in Shopian; hideout busted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR Hideout was established on the rooftop of a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: A cordon and search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday. According to the details, the operation was launched at Kutpora in the district, during which terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and escaped taking advantage of darkness.

The police and security forces, however, busted a hideout inside a house and recovered arms and ammunition.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police today said, "On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During search, terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns."

The development comes a day after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat.

Terrorists have resorted to targeted killings in the Valley.

In June 2022, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before that, on May 31, Rajni Bala, a female Hindu teacher, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

In the same month, two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

