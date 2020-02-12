J&K Police bust terror module in Bugdam, 5 arrested

Image Source : FILE J&K Police bust terror module, 5 arrested in Bugdam

Acting on a specific tip-off, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested five terror associates and seized arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The individuals have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Wani, Nasir Ahmad Wani, Bilal Ahmad Khan and Irfan Ahmad Pathan, all residents of Gundipora Beerwah, and Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Warihama Beerwah, a police statement said.

According to the police, after preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates were affiliated to the terror outfit ISJK and were involved in providing shelter and logistic support to militants.

"A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on," the police said.

Also Read: Second batch of foreign envoys reaches Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read: Three-storey building collapses following fire in Jammu, several trapped