J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama; LeT top commander trapped

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Pampore's Drangbal area in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top 10 targets of Jammu and Kashmir police, is trapped in Pampore encounter.

Khandey was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said.

The top ten terrorists who were included Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

Earlier on Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

