Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama, one terrorist killed

One terrorist is reported killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists still ongoing in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police. The terrorist was from Srinagar city and was involved in a recent civilian killing, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

"Encounter has started at Wahibug area of Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, one terrorist identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Sham Sofi was neutralized in Kashmir's Tral area, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed. The encounter had broken out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sham Sofi was the top local commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was first arrested in 2004 & spent 2 yrs in jail under PSA. He became active after coming out of jail. In June 2019, he became totally active and was involved in many killings. He used to provide shelter and hide-out to foreign Jaish terrorists. "It is a big achievement for security forces in that area. We're searching the area for another terrorist" said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

