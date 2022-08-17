Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces on high alert after terrorists escape during encounter in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security forces on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: A high alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after terrorists managed to escape from the cordon after a brief gunfire encounter with police and security forces.

On Sunday, the security forces had located a group of two to three terrorists in the Sojan forest area of Samote in Rajouri and laid a siege to neutralise them, sources said.

Terrorists fired on the security forces during a cordon and search operation (CASO) but managed to escape taking advantage of heavy rains and bad weather conditions, they said.

Forces have now intensified the operation to track down the terrorists, who may be trying to find new targets in the area.

Agencies also spotted two suspected persons, including one carrying a bag, in CCTV footage, they said.

On August 11, two terrorists attacked an Army camp in Rajouri, killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen’ to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were shot dead after an over four-hour gun battle.

On May 8, a terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Laam area of Rajouri district.

There were several blasts in the Rajouri district in April and May.

Police had busted two modules of the LeT instrumental in carrying out terror acts and ferrying drone-dropped weapons from Pakistan to the Kashmir valley.

They arrested five members of two terror modules.

