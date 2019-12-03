J-K govt employees to get Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover

Representational Image

The employees of Jammu and Kashmir government will get a Rs 10 lakh personal accidental insurance cover as the administration gave its nod to the policy proposal on Tuesday. The move is set to benefit over 3.5 lakh employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government. According to an order, the government has accorded sanction to the implementation of the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy through Oriental Insurance Company Limited for a period of three years commencing from December 2.

The order released by the Finance Department states that the policy shall cover an aggregate of more than 3.50 lakh employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Government (Gazetted and Non-Gazetted) including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies, local bodies and universities, daily rated workers, consolidated, contractual, adhoc employees and contingent paid workers and SPOs.

The sum assured under this policy shall be Rs 10 lakh (Rupees ten lakh only) per employee against payment of a yearly premium of Rs 346 inclusive of GST, the order said. According to the statement, all the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of the government shall deduct Rs 346 from all categories of the employees from the salaries of December 2019 on compulsory basis.

Similarly, all the DDOs shall remit an amount of Rs 346 in government treasuries in respect of their employees for being covered under the scheme on or before January 15, 2020, positively and furnish the copy with the list of the employees to the Nodal Officer, Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy, Finance Department immediately.

The order reads that inclusion under Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy shall not confer any rights other than accidental insurance whatsoever as per terms and conditions laid down.

A detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) indicating the terms and conditions and other related details shall be executed between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

