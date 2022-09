Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police said that one militant had been killed in the cross-firing in Shopian district.

Jammu and Kashmir : An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Heff Shrimal area in Shopian district of Kashmir on Monday.

The police said that one militant had been killed in the cross-firing in Shopian district.

At least two or three militants were trapped in the crossfire between security forces and terrorists, said police.

Further details are awaited.

