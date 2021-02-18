Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors of 3.7 magnitude felt in Jammu & Kashmir

A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with its epicentre in the Ladakh region. There were no reports of casualty or damage to property.

Earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.39 a.m, said officials of the meteorological (MET) department.

"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.62 degrees north and longitude 74.56 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region. It occurred 200 Kilometres inside the earth's crust," MET officials said.

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region and temblors have wrought destruction here in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005. The quake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Muzaffarabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

