J-K: Security forces arrest LeT terrorist associate, recover Chinese hand grenades

Jammu and Kashmir: In yet another crackdown on terrorism in the valley, Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 RR and 45bn CRPF arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Baharabad Hajin. With this, two Chinese hand grenades were recovered by the security forces. According to reports, a case has been registered under Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

"Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 RR and 45Bn CRPF, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin. Two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. Case registered under Arms Act & UA(P) Act," read a tweet from ANI.

Earlier, two LeT associates were arrested from Baramulla

Earlier, security forces arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. According to the police, the security forces placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village.

Two suspects who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee when they noticed the security personnel but were apprehended tactfully, a police spokesperson said.

Arrested militants identified as associates of LeT

During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, he added. The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway, he added.

