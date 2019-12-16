Citizenship row: Will not allow any political person to visit Jamia, says Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Jamia VC Najma Akhtar briefs media over police action on students

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the Delhi Police had entered the University campus without permission. Taking a tough stand on the police, Najma Akhtar said such behaviour on the part of the cops will not be tolerated. The Jamia Vice-Chancellor further demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students.

Addressing a press conference over the ongoing protests at Jamia, Najma Akhtar said, "Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality. There has been huge damage to university property."

"We will file FIR on the damage of property and police action on students, we want high-level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister," she added.

Akhtar said the university should not be targeted and its image should not be maligned.

The Jamia Vice-Chancellor also refuted the reports of the death of two students and said, "any rumours in regard to Jamia Millia Islamia should not be believed."

"We deny this totally, none of our students died. About 200 people were injured of which many were our students," Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

Commenting on the property damage at Jamia, the Vice-Chancellor said, "there has been a lot of property damage in the University, how will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well."

"Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours," Najma Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, AP Siddiqui, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia also commented on reports of Police entering the mosque at the campus and sexually assaulting girl students.

"Lot of rumours are being floated on social media. We can't confirm or deny all of them," he said.

"We talked to the Police Joint Commissioner and other senior officials on it, and they have strongly denied this rumour," Jamia Millia University Registrar AP Siddiqui said on whether Police opened fire inside the campus.

