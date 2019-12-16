CAA protests: Students leave for home as situation remains tense; Jamia, AMU closed till January 5

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Anti-CAA protests: Jamia, AMU closed till January 5

In view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, authorities at Jamia Milia Islamia, in an early morning development on Monday have ordered the closure of the university till January 5. Students at the Jamia hostel were seen leaving the university as the anti-CAA stir took a violent face on Sunday. Unclaimed motorcycles, shards of broken window glasses, stones and footwear littered the roads near south Delhi's Jamia university, which resembled a battle zone.

A student at Jamia, meanwhile, took off his shirt and protested the police brutality against students at the university campus. The agitated student demanded action against police personnel and refused to end his stir. He was, however, pacified by an Imam and later agreed to put his clothes on.

Most residents were busy with their routine work when unexpectedly they were caught in the middle of the agitation near Jamia on Sunday.

The protesters indulged in arson, set on fire public and private vehicles and threw stones on police personnel, triggering a fierce clash between them on the streets.

Police had to resort to firing teargas shells and later they entered the university campus in search of those who might have sneaked there, leading to panic among the residents.

Till late evening, Jamia Nagar resonated with loud bangs of teargas shells fired by police to push back the stone-pelting mob. When police said the situation was under control, tension still prevailed.

Police officials talked with locals and appealed to them to maintain calm. Traffic on the roads slowly resumed around 10 pm.

Aligarh Muslim University closed till January 5

Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate, leaving 60 injured.

After the protest, the administration announced the closure of the university till January 5. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. "Hostels are being evacuated," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

"People should not pay attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "Section 144 of CrPC remains imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh since November 9".

The clashes at AMU started after agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. Several students were injured in the national capital.

Also Read | Internet snapped in 6 Bengal districts as protests against Citizenship Act continue

Also Read | Anti CAA-stir: 50 Jamia students detained during protests released; South Delhi turns battlefield​