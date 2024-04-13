Jagan Mohan Reddy injured after stones hurled at his convoy in Vijayawada amid election campaigning | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YSRCP (X) Jagan Mohan Reddy injured during ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when an unidentified person pelted a stone akin to a cat ball hurled by using a catapult when he was passing through Vijayawada as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra.

Chief Minister was hit by the stone near Vivekananda School centre in Singhnagar. He was injured just above the left eyebrow, resulting in a deep gash. He was fortunate that the stone missed the eye by few centimenters.

MLA Vellampalli, who is next to CM Jagan, also sustained an injury in his left eye.YS Jagan was waving at the cheering crowds when the incident occurred. He was immediately rushed down into the caravan where Doctors immediately attended to him, provided first aid to him and declared that he was out of any danger. YS Jagan then continued his bus journey.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged the hand of TDP activists for the attack.

The stone hit Reddy at a very high velocity and officials are suspecting that it could have been launched from a catapult, prompting the people standing around him atop the bus to wipe his forehead with a handkerchief initially.

Immediately, the chief minister was administered first aid inside the bus by a doctor. Reddy was seen being attended to by a doctor inside the bus and also grimacing from pain.

However, unfazed by the stone pelting, he resumed his tour in the city, where he has been canvassing for nearly four hours.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP was behind this "attack". Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

When will Andhra vote?

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.