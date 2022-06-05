Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • BJP leader Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus
  • Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  • New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J-K: State Investigation Agency conducts searches at various locations in Poonch

J-K: State Investigation Agency conducts searches at various locations in Poonch

A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch, J&K in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station JIC, Jammu. The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizures.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Poonch Updated on: June 05, 2022 13:46 IST
jammu kashmir, JK, State Investigation Agency, poonch, jammu and kashmir, Indian army, terrorists, m
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

J-K: State Investigation Agency conducts searches at various locations in Poonch

J&K: With an aim to curb terrorism in the valley, State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches and seizures at various locations in Poonch. The searches were conducted on Saturday. State Investigation Agency (SIA), a Specialized Agency has been constituted by the Government of Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

"A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch, J&K in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station JIC, Jammu. The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizures," informed the department in an official statement. The Director of SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu issued strict directions to speed up investigations and all efforts be made to unearth terror networks. 

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Kashmir targeted killings: Pandits forced to leave their homes, BJP can't handle UT, says Kejriwal

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News