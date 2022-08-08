Monday, August 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Policeman shoots himself dead inside court complex in Doda

J&K: Policeman shoots himself dead inside court complex in Doda

J&K news: Special Police Officer Gurmesh Singh (46) was on guard duty at Doda Sessions Court when his colleagues heard a gun shot and rushed towards him, only to see him lying in a pool of blood late on Sunday, officials said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Doda (J&K) Published on: August 08, 2022 14:43 IST
JK Policeman shoots self dead inside court complex in Doda, Policeman shoots himself in doda, latest
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Policeman shoots self dead inside court complex in J-K’s Doda.

Highlights

  • A policeman was allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Doda
  • The incident took place at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district today
  • SPO Gurmesh Singh (46) was on guard duty at Doda Sessions Court when his colleagues heard a gun shot

Jammu and Kashmir news: A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said on Monday (August 8).

Special Police Officer (SPO) Gurmesh Singh (46) was on guard duty at Doda Sessions Court when his colleagues heard a gun shot and rushed towards him, only to see him lying in a pool of blood late on Sunday, they said.

The bullet that pierced his chest resulted in his on-the-spot death, they said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that he might have committed suicide.

The officials said the motive behind Singh taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

Police have started inquest proceedings in this connection, they said. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Amarnath Yatra: No fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for holy shrine from Jammu today

Amarnath Yatra: No fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for holy shrine from Jammu today

Srinagar: Restrictions imposed in city areas to thwart Muharram processions

Srinagar: Restrictions imposed in city areas to thwart Muharram processions

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested in Budgam; hand grenades recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested in Budgam; hand grenades recovered

ALSO READ: Missing teenager found dead, family attacks police team in UP's Badaun

ALSO READ: Bihar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, 5 arrested, SHO suspended

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News