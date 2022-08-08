J&K: Policeman shoots himself dead inside court complex in Doda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Policeman shoots self dead inside court complex in J-K’s Doda.

Highlights A policeman was allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Doda

The incident took place at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district today

SPO Gurmesh Singh (46) was on guard duty at Doda Sessions Court when his colleagues heard a gun shot

Jammu and Kashmir news : A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said on Monday (August 8).

Special Police Officer (SPO) Gurmesh Singh (46) was on guard duty at Doda Sessions Court when his colleagues heard a gun shot and rushed towards him, only to see him lying in a pool of blood late on Sunday, they said.

The bullet that pierced his chest resulted in his on-the-spot death, they said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that he might have committed suicide.

The officials said the motive behind Singh taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

Police have started inquest proceedings in this connection, they said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Bihar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, 5 arrested, SHO suspended

Latest India News