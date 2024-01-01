Monday, January 01, 2024
     
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE Updates: India to launch first mission of 2024 to study black holes today

ISRO XPoSat launch: It is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. The PSLV-C58 rocket would carry primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.

January 01, 2024
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE Updates: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to kick off the new year by launching its inaugural X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), providing valuable insights into celestial entities such as black holes. The satellite will be aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket scheduled for today. This launch follows the accomplishment of the Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission in October. The 25-hour countdown commenced on Sunday for the lift-off scheduled at 9.10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, would carry primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits. According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. The objective of the PSLV-C58 mission includes measuring the polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources, to carry out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic x-ray sources. The X-Ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.

