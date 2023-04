Follow us on Image Source : ISRO TWITTER ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) with two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 14.19 hours on Saturday (April 22). Latest India News

