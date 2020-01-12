IRCTC to launch overnight train joining Ujjain's Mahakal to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath

Image Source : ANI Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday announced that the Indian Railways will soon launch an overnight train under IRCTC joining Mahakal in Ujjain and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi from Indore. The Indian Railways has decided to launch a Ujjain-Varanasi overnight train to facilitate the pilgrims and also help in boosting tourism in Indore which is the most 'swachch' city.​

The Railways Minister Goyal had recently visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, after which he arrived in Indore to announce the new IRCTC train launch.

आज अपने उज्जैन प्रवास के दौरान स्थानीय लोगों से मिलने का अवसर मिला, उनके अपनेपन और स्नेह से अभिभूत हूँ।



उनके द्वारा इंदौर के प्रसिद्ध पोहे और चाय के आग्रह पर सभी के साथ इसका आनंद लिया। pic.twitter.com/9tQlwrgQfp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 12, 2020

Besides the Ujjain-Varanasi train, Goyal also announced to start a train between Indore-Ujjain to boost tourism in Indore.

On October 5, India's first privately run train Tejas Express was flagged off, joining Lucknow to Delhi. It is set to launch another private train running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.

ALSO READ | 45 new Vande Bharat trains by 2021-22: Railways

ALSO READ | Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express develops technical glitch, Tejas rake runs in its place