IRCTC launches ‘Sri Jagannath Yatra' tour package | Chreck timing, ticket rate, locations

IRCTC Ltd. proposes to run "Sri Jagannath Yatra” Rail tour package by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, covering the visit of divine places Kashi , Baijnath dham, Jagannath Puri, Bhubneshwar, Konark and Gaya in a 8-day tour.

Knowing India is totally incomplete without experiencing the divinity at Hindu temples. Our country is known for ages old temples that give unearthy experience to visitors. Keeping in mind people’s desire and their affordability, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited ( IRCTC Ltd) offers ‘Sri Jagannath Yatra’ (NZBG09) package for 7 Nights/8 Days at cheap price at Rs 28,560.

So, it is a great opportunity for the devotees to relish centuries-old rich culture of Hindu religion in one go.

Tour name: Sri Jagannath Yatra

Duration: 07 Nights/08 Days

Tour Date: 08.11.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi - Kashi (Varanasi) - Baidyanath - Puri - Bhubneshwar - Konark - Gaya - Delhi

Train Itinerary: New Delhi (DSJ) - Varanasi - Jashidih - Puri - Gaya - Delhi

Boarding Points: Ghaziabad - Aligarh - Tundla - Etawah - Kanpur - Lucknow

Deboarding Points: Lucknow - Kanpur - Etawah - Tundla - Aligarh - Ghaziabad

No. seats: 600

One can get more details and book ticket by visiting- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG09

Terms and Conditions & Important Note:

All Guests are requested to carry Voter ID/Aadhar Card & Covid-19 final dose certificate with them.

Some of the hotels in the selected locations may not be having lift facilities.

Itinerary is tentative and can be changed or modified subject to smooth and timely running of Train. The final Timing will be based on the Train order received from the railways.

Operation of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is subject to minimum number of passengers booked.

IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellation/ delay of train/ insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period.

Passengers before boarding the train should ensure the proper check-up of their body/ health from their Doctor in order to be fit for travelling, IRCTC will not be responsible for any mishap due to unfit condition/ health problem such as restlessness/ anxiety/ Unusual breathing problem of Asthmatic clients/ any other physical problems and Natural Death of the passengers.



