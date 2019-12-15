Image Source : ANI International shooter Vartika Singh offers to be executioner to hang Nirbhaya’s rapists

International shooter Vartika Singh wrote a letter in blood to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the four men convicted in the gruesome rape of Nirbhaya (name changed) on 16th December, 2012, should be executed by a woman. "Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution," Vartika wrote in the letter.

"I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society," she added.

The Supreme Court on December 13, dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother on Thursday said that she has appealed to the Supreme Court and Central government to execute the convicts immediately.

Six men, including a juvenile, were convicted of raping 23-year-old Nirbhaya seven years back. While the juvenile, also believed to be the most brutal, was let go after he serving time in juvenile home, one of the convicts had committed suicide while in prison. The remaining four are to be executed shortly. Preparations are on in Tihar jail for their execution.

