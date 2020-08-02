Image Source : FILE PHOTO 7 days paid institutional quarantine mandatory for international passengers arriving in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving into India as international flight operations are set to resume on August 8. Besides that, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hrs before scheduled travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/ATbjZ4VwgB — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

This is a developing story...

