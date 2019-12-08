Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Intense cold wave continues in Himachal

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong recording the lowest temperature in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature in Manali was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperatures recorded in Shimla, Una, Kufri and Dalhousie were 5.1, 5.2, 5.7 and 7.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 25 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The Met department had forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills of the state from December 11 to 14. The plains and low hills of the state are likely to receive rain and thundershowers during the period. More tourists may visit the state in the coming days to enjoy the picturesque snow-covered landscape, Singh said.

