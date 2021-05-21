Innovations, best practices shared by districts with PM Modi on Covid curb - Details

Image Source : PTI The Union Health Ministry on Friday shared lists of several innovations and best practices beneficial in curbing the spread of Covid 19 and that could result in fruitful covid management.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday shared the lists of several innovations and best practices beneficial in curbing the spread of Covid 19 and that could result in fruitful Covid management. These practices were shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the district officials during meetings held on May 18 and 12 with DMs of 100 districts and other officials.

Innovations and best practices shared by the districts with PM are as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: Establishment and operation of isolation centers and Covid Care Centres with the active cooperation of RWAs in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Effective Use of Kashi Covid Response Centre (KCRC) to provide one-stop solution for all Covid related queries of common citizens in Varanasi.

Door to Door testing using both RAT and RT-PCR in rural areas brought down the positivity rate from 38% to 2.8% in a period of one month in Raebareli.

Madhya Pradesh: Community engagement at Mohalla level, village block, and district levels by involving elected representatives and losing candidates of the previous election, in promoting prompt isolation and containment measures in Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana: Work Site Covid vaccination centres and Drive Through Covid vaccination centres in Gurugram.

Digital Portal for real-time tracking bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in all 102 hospitals as well as availability of ambulances in Gurugram.

Tamil Nadu: Use of Taxi Ambulances in Chennai.

Maharashtra: Tiffin Box service at all Covid Care centres with the help of community engagement in Ahmednagar.

Rajasthan: Mobile OPD Block Level to prove non-covid essential services in villages and provision of 'Oxygen Mitra' in each hospital to check oxygen wastage in Bikaner.

Likewise, several other states and districts suggested the best practices for COVID 19 management to PM Modi.

