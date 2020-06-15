Indo-Nepal ties not ordinary, bound together by 'roti-beti': Rajnath Singh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by 'roti-beti' and no power in world can break it, says Rajnath Singh.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by 'roti-beti' and no power in the world can break it. The Defence Minister was speaking at a virtual rally.

Speaking on the recent issues over Nepal's new map, Rajnath Singh said, "Road built by BRO in Lipulekh is very much in Indian territory. If there is any misunderstanding between India and Nepal, then we will sort it out through dialogue."

Earlier pilgrims used to go to Mansarovar, through route of Nathula Pass. It was a longer route but now Border Road Organisation (BRO) has built a link road till Lipulekh. This has brought a new route to Mansarovar... it is an 80 km long road, built in the Indian region, Rajnath Singh said.

Some misconception has risen in Nepal regarding this road. But I would like to say that as far as Nepal is concerned, we not only have social, geographical, historical or cultural relations with them but also a devotional relation. India can never forget this, the defence minister added.

