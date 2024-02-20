VIDEO: IndiGo pilot, passengers extend warm welcome to Nitin Gadkari on Nagpur-Delhi flight

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Pilot extends warm welcome to Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on an IndiGo flight.

An IndiGo pilot along with passengers extended a warm welcome to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on a flight from Nagpur to Delhi today (February 20). A video of the special moment is doing the rounds of the internet as it went viral everywhere.

As seen in the video, the pilot said, "What a pleasure to have you onboard. I am your captain and along with me is Shivender, my colleague on the crew. I'm standing here in front of you now, and we are honoured to have Nitin Gadkari, our Union Minister onboard. We welcome you Sir."

Nitin Gadkari, seated in the front row beside the window, flashed a bright smile as the IndiGo pilot made the special announcement in his honour. Passengers onboard were also seen clapping and cheering for him.

Social media users were delighted after watching the video as it went viral on X. “This is the best way to welcome. It shows the humble nature of the crew member,” a user said. Several others applauded the pilot for the special welcome that he ensured for Gadkari.

