'One who does good work never gets respect,' says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that one who does good work never gets respect and the one who does bad never gets punished, while raising concern about opportunistic politicians.

Speaking at an event, Nitin Gadkari said opportunistic politicians want to remain associated with the ruling party of the day and said such 'deterioration in ideology' was not good for democracy.

"I always say this jokingly that no matter which party's government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect and those who do bad work are never punished," Gadkari said, without taking names.

"In our debates and discussion, differences of opinion is not our problem. Our problem is lack of ideas,” he said.

"There are people who stand firm with conviction based on their ideology but the number of such people is declining. And deterioration in ideology, which is happening, is not good for democracy," he said.

"Neither rightist nor leftist, we are known opportunists, some people write like this. And all want to remain associated with the ruling party," he added.

"It is because of this speciality, our democratic governance system is an ideal for the rest of the world,” he added.

Gadkari said politicians come and go but it is the work they have done for the people of their respective constituencies that eventually matters and bring them respect.

"Publicity and popularity is necessary but how they work for the people in their respective constituencies is more important than what they speak in Parliament," he said.

