IndiGo’s Mumbai-Guwahati flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

A Guwahati-bound flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka due to fog around the destination airport, officials said on Saturday (January 13).

“Flight 6E 5319 was flying from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, it couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka,” officials said.

The passengers, without their passports, were seated inside the flight at the Dhaka airport. The emergency landing had to be made due to fog around the Guwahati airport, officials said.

What did IndiGo say?

"IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Assam's Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board," IndiGo said.