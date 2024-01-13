Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. IndiGo’s Mumbai-Guwahati flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

IndiGo’s Mumbai-Guwahati flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

The passengers were seated inside the flight at the Dhaka airport. The emergency landing had to be made due to fog around the Guwahati airport, officials said.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
New Delhi
Updated on: January 13, 2024 10:44 IST
Passengers inside the IndiGo flight
Image Source : ANI Passengers inside the IndiGo flight

A Guwahati-bound flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka due to fog around the destination airport, officials said on Saturday (January 13).

“Flight 6E 5319 was flying from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, it couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka,” officials said.

The passengers, without their passports, were seated inside the flight at the Dhaka airport. The emergency landing had to be made due to fog around the Guwahati airport, officials said.

What did IndiGo say?

"IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Assam's Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board," IndiGo said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News