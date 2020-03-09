Image Source : PTI IndiGo cancels all flights to Doha till March 17 amid coronavirus fears

Private airline IndiGo has canceled all flights to Doha till March 17 following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals, amid coronavirus scare. Qatar today temporarily banned the entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus which has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe so far.

In a statement, the airline said it would be cancelling flights to Doha till March 17.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.

Apart from India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

#6ETravelUpdate: To know more about your flight or change bookings, please visit our website https://t.co/7UGOtouYYS, for cancelled flights, visit Plan B link https://t.co/utMoqvFLDs and to check flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. pic.twitter.com/QIQalmQKMA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 9, 2020

Also Read: IndiGo waives rescheduling charges on bookings till March 31

Also Read: Air India Express to offer free rescheduling of tickets