Indian Railways cancels, reschedules several trains due to maintenance and other reasons today; Here's detail

The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled and rescheduled several trains due to operational and maintenance-related works being carried out by the concerned rail departments. These works include infrastructure upgradation and safety-related checkups.
Some trains, scheduled to depart today (April 20) were also rescheduled on several routes.
List of cancelled trains on April 20 (Thursday)
- Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain cancelled on Thursday.
- Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol
- Train number 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will remain cancelled today due to less occupancy.
- Train number 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal
- Train number 04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.
- Train numbers 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh
- Train number 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Rupnagar
- Train number 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO will short originate from Rupnagar
- Train number 04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO will start from Bharatgarh.
- Train number 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
- Train number 04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO to short originate from Bharatgarh
According to Indian Railways, train tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated, while those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter for the refund.
