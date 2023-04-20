Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Indian Railways cancels, reschedules several trains due to maintenance and other reasons today; Here's detail

Trains were cancelled and rescheduled in the wake of maintenance and system degradation works. Passengers should check their train status before leaving their homes.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 9:18 IST
The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled and rescheduled several trains due to operational and maintenance-related works being carried out by the concerned rail departments. These works include infrastructure upgradation and safety-related checkups. 

Some trains, scheduled to depart today (April 20) were also rescheduled on several routes.

Check here full details

List of cancelled trains on April 20 (Thursday)

  • Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain cancelled on Thursday.
  • Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol 
  • Train number 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will remain cancelled today due to less occupancy.
  • Train number 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal
  • Train number 04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.
  • Train numbers 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh
  • Train number 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Rupnagar
  • Train number 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO will short originate from Rupnagar
  • Train number 04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO will start from Bharatgarh.
  • Train number 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
  • Train number 04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO to short originate from Bharatgarh

According to Indian Railways, train tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated, while those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter for the refund.

