Indian Railways cancels, reschedules several trains due to maintenance and other reasons today; Here's detail

The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled and rescheduled several trains due to operational and maintenance-related works being carried out by the concerned rail departments. These works include infrastructure upgradation and safety-related checkups.

Some trains, scheduled to depart today (April 20) were also rescheduled on several routes.

List of cancelled trains on April 20 (Thursday)

Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain cancelled on Thursday.

Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol

Train number 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will remain cancelled today due to less occupancy.

Train number 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal

Train number 04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train numbers 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh

Train number 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Rupnagar

Train number 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO will short originate from Rupnagar

Train number 04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO will start from Bharatgarh.

Train number 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train number 04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO to short originate from Bharatgarh

According to Indian Railways, train tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated, while those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter for the refund.

