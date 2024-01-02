Railway services take a hit as 26 trains delayed due to cold wave in North India | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Railway services continue to suffer due to the persistent cold wave conditions in North India as fog disrupted trains in the Delhi area, compelling as many as 26 trains to be delayed on Tuesday (January 2), according to the Indian Railways. On the first day of the new year 2024, 21 trains ran late in the region, while on the last day of 2023, 23 trains were late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region.

Some of the trains running today were as late as 6 hours.

Check the list of trains delayed today

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)

