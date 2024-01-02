Owaisi asks Muslims to ‘keep mosques populated’, says ‘it may happen these Masjids are taken away from us’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the Muslim youths to “keep the mosques populated” while expressing apprehension that the existing ones are “taken away” from them. He asked the people from the community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and made a reference to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stating that the place where they recited holy Quran for 500 years does not belong to them.

Owaisi’s remarks came as only a few weeks remain for the inauguration of Ram Mandir scheduled to take place on January 22.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

"The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to pay attention to these things," he added.

Owaisi asks Muslims to remain united

Owaisi said that the young Muslims have to remain alert and united, while expressing apprehension that “Masjids are taken away” from them.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," the AIMIM chief added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. Notably, the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ayodhya rings in New Year 2024 with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram’ at iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | WATCH

Latest India News