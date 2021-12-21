Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE West Bengal: Massive fire at Indian Oil in Haldia leaves 3 dead, several injured

A massive fire broke out at an Indian Oil Company located in West Bengal's Haldia district. The accident has left 3 dead so far, while 40 others have been injured. The fire broke out inside the campus of Indian Oil. As per the statement issued by IOCL after the incident, the primary cause of the accident was a flash fire that took place while undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units.

"A green corridor has been operationalized with the support of the District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management", the statement said.

The injured have been shifted to Kolkata, said SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed remorse over the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery", she tweeted.

