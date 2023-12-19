Indian Navy helps evacuate injured crew member from hijacked ship in Arabian Sea

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Indian Navy responded to the hijacking attempt on Saturday.

Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue an injured crew member from a Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen that was hijacked in the Arabian Sea, according to officials. The Navy held negotiations with the pirates and secured the release of the injured crew member, who received a gunshot wound from the alleged hijackers.

The crew member suffered the injury during the hijacking attempt but his condition was reported to be stable. After his release was ensured, he was given first aid treatment and was dropped at a port in Oman for specialist treatment by the Indian Navy, further informed the officials.

"The injured crew member was medically managed onboard the Indian Navy ship but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he has been transferred ashore to Oman. The Indian Navy remains committed to rendering assistance to mariners at sea," said the naval forces.

Meanwhile, the hijacked ship has entered the territorial waters of Somalia and the Indian Navy is keeping track of the evolving situation. This comes after the Indian Navy warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded to the hijacking attempt on Saturday (December 16).

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on the early morning of December 15 2023 and Indian Navy aircraft have been continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia, the Navy said.

The Indian Navy swung into action after receiving a Mayday message (distress call) on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) portal on December 14. The vessel MV Ruen indicated that six 'pirates' persons had illegally boarded it, according to officials.

The Navy's maritime patrol aircraft undertook surveillance missions in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden were deployed to locate and assist MV Ruen. "Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The official said the Indian Navy's warship deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol has also intercepted MV Ruen on Saturday morning. The navies of Spain and Japan have also responded to the situation.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ |

Latest India News