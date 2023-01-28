Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shehzad accused in Batla House encounter dies during treatment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shehzad accused in Batla House

In a major development, a top Indian Mujahideen terrorist in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter died during treatment at Delhi AIIMS on Saturday. According to the sources in the Delhi Police, the accused Shehzad Ahmed was ill and was undergoing treatment at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Earlier on December 27 last year, the Delhi High Court ordered the expeditious transfer of Ahmed from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. A vacation bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Sharma noted that Ahmed, who was diagnosed with ‘acute necrotizing pancreatitis’ and was admitted to the GTB Hospital, had “little faith” in that hospital.

The court was told Ahmed was put on a ventilator and that the GTB Hospital does not have a Super Speciality Department in gastroenterology. Later, he was shifted to AIIMS for better trearment.

Who was Shehzad Ahmed

It is worth mentioning a trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment for killing decorated police officer M C Sharma and injuring two other cops. Also, he was fined Rs 95,000 of which Rs 40,000 would be paid to the family of the slain inspector and Rs 20,000 to injured cop Balwant.

During the trial, the trial court had also found him blameworthy of attacking police officers and occluding them from doing their duty.

