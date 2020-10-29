Image Source : PTI Still not over with pandemic, yet our economy has shown bounce back capability: PM Modi

The last six years have seen the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism in all our actions. A country as large as ours cannot develop only on the one pillar of the Centre, it needs the second pillar of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. In an exclusive interview to the Economic Times, the prime minister spoke about the Centre's economic strategy. On being questioned about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming under considerable stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi said the fight against COVID-19 also got strengthened because of this approach.

"Decisions were taken collectively. I had video-conferences with CMs multiple times to hear their suggestions and inputs, which has no parallel in history," Prime Minister Modi said.

Speaking further, the prime minister said this is by all accounts an extraordinary year. Most assumptions and calculations did not take into account a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Yet, we have proposed options to move forward and most states are fine with them, PM Narendra Modi said, adding, a consensus is evolving.

On the kind of rebound expected next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "we are on our way to economic recovery and indicators too have suggested the same."

On the agricultural front, the prime minister said our farmers have broken all records and we have also done record procurement at the highest ever levels of MSP. These two factors — record production and record purchase — are going to inject significant income in the rural economy which will have its own virtuous cycle of demand generation.

"This year, despite the pandemic, we received the highest ever FDI of $35.73 billion for April-August. This is 13 per cent higher than the same period last year, which was also a record year," the prime minister said.

"A steady recovery in the manufacturing sector has also helped India climb two notches to the third position among key emerging markets after China and Brazil in September. The manufacturing growth is reflected in the first year-on-year rise in exports in seven months. E-way bills and GST collections growth has also been healthy," PM Modi said.

"I feel the big push on Investment and infrastructure will become the driving force for recovery and growth," said the prime minister.

"The foreign exchange reserves have touched a record high. Key indicators of economic recovery like railway freight traffic increased by more than 15 per cent and power demand by 4 per cent in September over the same month last year," PM Modi said, adding, "This shows that recovery is broad based."

On plans for further stimulus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We will take all measures needed to constantly stimulate the economy in a timely manner while ensuring overall macro-economic stability."

"Remember, we are still not over with the pandemic. Yet, our economy has shown a remarkable capability to bounce back, largely because of the resilience of our people. This is something which is not captured in these numbers, but is the reason behind those numbers," he added.

