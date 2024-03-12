Gujarat: Six Pakistanis with drugs worth Rs 480 crores nabbed in sea-air coordinated operation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Six Pakistanis with drugs worth Rs 480 crores nabbed in a sea-air coordinated operation.

In a meticulously coordinated operation conducted overnight on March 11th and 12th, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a Pakistani boat carrying narcotics valued at approximately Rs 480 crore. The joint operation involved the Indian Coast Guard, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Gujarat.

Sea-air coordinated operation

Utilising a sea-air coordinated approach, ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft scoured the Arabian Sea, approximately 350 km from Porbandar, to locate the suspicious vessel.

Interception and apprehension

Upon positively identifying the suspicious boat, which exhibited evasive maneuvers upon challenge, the ICG swiftly apprehended the vessel. The joint boarding team, comprising members from the ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujarat, conducted preliminary checks and investigations.

Narcotics seizure

The joint operation led to the seizure of approximately 80 kg of narcotics onboard the Pakistani boat, with an estimated value of Rs 480 crore.

Apprehension and further investigation

The Pakistani boat, along with its six crew members, has been apprehended and is being escorted to Porbandar for further investigation.

Success amid ongoing efforts

This operation marks the tenth successful apprehension by the Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with ATS Gujarat and NCB, over the past three years. The cumulative seizures amount to 517 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 3,135 crore, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat narcotics smuggling in the region.

Also read | Sabarmati Ashram Memorial turns a new leaf with Rs 1200 cr investment | The then and now pics