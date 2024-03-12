Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Sabarmati Ashram Memorial turns a new leaf with Rs 1200 cr investment | The then and now pics

The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like an orientation centre, interactive workshops on 'charkha' spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities.

Ahmedabad Updated on: March 12, 2024 14:46 IST
Sabarmati Ashram Memorial turns a new leaf with Rs 1200 cr
Sabarmati Ashram Memorial turns a new leaf with Rs 1200 cr investment | The then and now pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday perform "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana" and unveil the masterplan of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project during his visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Planned with a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, the project aims to revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for the present and future generations, a government release said on Sunday.

The ambitious project aims to revamp the infrastructure surrounding the Sabarmati Ashram, provide state-of-the-art amenities to visitors, and establish a world-class memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation, it said. Under the masterplan, the existing five-acre area of the ashram, which Mahatma Gandhi founded in 1917 on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, will be expanded to 55 acres and 36 existing buildings will undergo restoration, as per the release.

India Tv - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday perform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday perform "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana"

India Tv - The masterplan envisages creation of a library

The masterplan envisages creation of a library
India Tv - The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.

The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.

