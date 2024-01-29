Army chief says situation stable at LAC, no friction in last year amid ongoing talks with China

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses a press conference.

In a recent interview, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande assured that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains stable yet sensitive. He highlighted that, over the past year, there have been no new friction areas between India and China, emphasising the ongoing efforts for resolution through military and diplomatic dialogue.

Extensive talks and coordination

General Pande revealed that a significant number of high-level meetings have taken place to address border concerns. A total of 20 senior higher military commander meetings and 14 sessions of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) have been conducted since April 2020. The talks, both at the military and diplomatic levels, aim to find a resolution to the complexities along the LAC.

Strategic border deployment and preparedness

Addressing the deployment status along the northern border, General Pande emphasized the robust and balanced nature of the Indian forces. He stated that adequate reserves are maintained to effectively handle any contingencies that may arise. The Army Chief also highlighted the focus on capability development, incorporating technological advancements, modernisation, and the introduction of improved systems such as protected vehicles and surveillance drones.

Infrastructure development and collaborative efforts

While ensuring military preparedness, efforts are underway to enhance infrastructure in the region. This includes developments in habitat, forward connectivity to the LAC, and strategic road connectivity. General Pande underscored the importance of extending power supply to forward troops, improving communication with 5G technology, and collaborating with other government agencies, local administration, and the populace to maintain high levels of preparedness along the LAC.

India shares a 3,488-km border with China across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The assurance of a stable situation comes in the backdrop of tensions arising in May 2020 when Chinese troops attempted to alter the status quo on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Also read | President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat ceremony to conclude R-Day celebrations