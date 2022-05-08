Watch | Indian Army's dramatic rescue over fast-flowing Chenab river in J&K

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian Army rescues youth stuck in Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a daring act, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police rescued two people stuck in the fast-flowing Chenab river in the Kishtwar district on Saturday night.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, one of the youths can be seen rappelling across the water to safety while water levels rose to dangerously high levels below him.

This is not the first time that the Armed forces have carried out a rescue operation. Earlier, The Indian Army evacuated a pregnant woman from heavy snowfall from the Ghaggar Hill village of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LOC).

