'One skid landing': Army chopper makes emergency landing while on medical duty in Arunachal | VIDEO

An Advanced Light Helicopter that was supposed to perform a medical evacuation mission on July 7 in Arunachal Pradesh was prevented from reaching the designated location by inclement weather. As per the Indian Army, the helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road.

Two critical casualties were evacuated from near Lemeking (or a forward location) in the Subansiri Valley on July 7 by helicopter. The pilots attempted to enter the Valley through an alternate route, which was also jam-packed with low clouds, heavy fog, and rain because the main air induction route was blocked by inclement weather.

While waiting for the weather to improve, the helicopter made a precautionary landing at the NHPC's Gerukhamukh helipad (or another NHPC helipad at the valley's entrance).

The pilots decided to try again after waiting a few hours and entered the Valley despite the bad weather. The victims, who were on their way to the next closest hospital, were seen from the air.

Two pilots killed after Cheetah helicopter crashes near Bomdila

Earlier, an Indian Armed Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie close to Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh crashed close to the Mandala hills region of the state on Thursday, officials said. According to Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, the aircraft was reported to have lost communication with the Air Traffic Controller at approximately 9:15 a.m. today.

Two pilots died in the same month when an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills in Arunachal Pradesh, according to officials. After the accident, the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and police conducted a search. Both the pilots engaged in the accident have lost their lives," said Armed Forces authorities.

As per Arunachal Pradesh Police, a Military chopper lost contact halfway and couldn't be tracked while it was on the way to Missamari from Senge town.

