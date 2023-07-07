Army soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Samba district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The victim was identified as Dombal Mayur from Maharashtra

An Army jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The deceased soldier was identified as Dombal Mayur, belonging from Maharashtra. As per information provided by officials, he shot himself at the Mehashwar army camp.

The soldier's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A day before, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier had allegedly shot himself dead at the Chillayari border post along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district.

More details awaited.

