Man found hanging in Goa, wife, son dead in Karnataka; police suspect mass suicide case

Police suspect mass suicide: The police have suspected a mass suicide incident after the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a Goa forest a few days ago while that of his wife and son were recovered from a beach in Karnataka, an official said on Saturday (July 1).

The man was identified as Shyam Patil who was a labour contractor. According to an official, he was reportedly reeling under debts that he had sought from people as well as institutions.

"Patil's body was found hanging from a tree in a forest in Quepem taluka in south Goa on Thursday. The corpse of his wife Jyoti (37) and 12-year-old son were spotted off Devbag beach in Karwar in Karnataka the same day," he said.

Mass suicide suspicion

"Prima facie, it seems like a case of mass suicide. The family lived in Chicalim village, some 15 kilometres away from Panaji. As per neighbours, they had left for Karwar on Wednesday at 8:30pm," he added.

The man had sent a voice message to his friends and an acquaintance claiming that his wife and minor son had died by suicide, while also adding that he would end his life too, the police said.

"A note has been recovered from Patil's car in which he said he was ending his life due to a financial crisis,” the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

