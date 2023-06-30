Top Pakistan Snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Majid Ali

Renowned snooker player from Pakistan Majid Ali committed suicide in his hometown Samundri near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday (June 29). He was an Asian U21 Silver medalist and represented Pakistan several times at the international level as well apart from being a top player in the national circuit.

Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days. Police confirmed that he ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine. Majid's brother Umar confirmed that his brother was suffering from depression since long time but admitted that his suicide has shocked everyone including him. "It is a horrifying thing for us because we never expected he would take his own life," Umar said.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker chairman, Alamgir Sheikh said that Majid Ali was hugely talented and the country was expecting a lot from him. He also stated that the entire community was saddened by Majid's death while also confirming that he didn't have any financial issues. "He had so much talent and was young and we expected so much from him to bring laurels for Pakistan," Sheikh said.

Majid's passing away is of the second snooker player in a month. Last month, International snooker player Muhammad Bilal passed away due to cardiac arrest. Snooker has become a high-profile sport in Pakistan at the moment after star players like Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif, among other players helped them win the World and Asian Championship titles. A few of their players have graduated to professional circuit in Snooker.

