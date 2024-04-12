Friday, April 12, 2024
     
IAF's swift night airlift saves severely injured jawan's hand

The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a daring nighttime airlift operation to save the life of an Indian Army personnel who had severely injured his hand while operating machinery in a remote forward area.

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2024 13:03 IST
Indian Air Force
Image Source : X/ @IAF_MCC An Indian Army personnel severed his hand while operating a machine

In a significant humanitarian endeavour, the Indian Air Force carried out a daring airlift operation to save the life of an Indian Army personnel who got severely injured while operating a machine. 

The jawan was working at a unit located in the forward area when he accidentally severed his hand, but a quick response from an IAF ensured that  the injured jawan's critical surgery could be performed in time and stitch back his severed hand. 

About the accident

According to media reports, the incident took place on Wednesday. And given the criticality of the situation, quick surgery was recommended at the R & R hospital in Delhi, but within a narrow margin of six to eight hours only.

The IAF reacted swiftly to the situation and launched a mission. Despite facing the challenges posed by the night and the remote Ladakh sector, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move the Jawan for surgery. And given the prompt efforts, a successful surgery was carried out, and the jawan is already on his path to recovery.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Air Force said, "An Indian Army personnel severed his hand while operating a machine at a unit located in the forward area. Given a window of 6 to 8 hours of emergency to save his appendage, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move Jawan for surgery at the R & R hospital in Delhi."

"The injured personnel received medical attention promptly due to the dark-night airlift on NVGs from the Ladakh sector by the IAF. A dedicated team of medical personnel carried out a successful surgery, and the jawan is now on his path to recovery," the IAF added. 

Night Vision Goggles

It is pertinent to note that Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) are special glasses that allow people to see in low-light conditions and were used by military officials to carry out a flawless landing at night. 

Earlier, in April 2023, the IAF, as part of an operation to rescue a batch of people from strife-torn Sudan, used night vision goggles on a practically dark night to carry out a landing and take off of a C-130J aircraft from a degraded airstrip.

 

